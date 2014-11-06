NEW YORK Walter Investment Corp (WAC.N), one of the largest U.S. companies that collect home loan payments, said on Thursday that several state regulatory agencies were investigating its business practices, and its shares fell by over 20 percent.

Green Tree Servicing, a mortgage servicer that Walter acquired in July 2011, received a list of questions and a request for documents from a working group of attorneys general and regulators of various states on Oct. 16.

The company had met with the working group during the second quarter to discuss "concerns about various loan servicing practices, including certain bankruptcy-related matters," Walter said on Thursday in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The announcement of the investigation was the latest in a series that have targeted companies that have grown explosively in the aftermath of the financial crisis by purchasing the rights to service mortgages in bulk from banks.

In addition to the document request, Green Tree received a subpoena from the attorney general of California, a member of the working group, on Sept. 11, Walter said in the filing.

The office of California's attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concerns with Walter's practices have been documented previously. In May, an independent monitor found that Green Tree failed more than 25 percent of tests to determine how it responds to complaints from borrowers, how it deals with bankruptcy filings, and other issues.

Walter is the eighth-largest U.S. mortgage servicer, according to the most recent data available from industry publication Inside Mortgage Finance.

Two of Walter's larger, nonbank rivals, Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) and Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM.N), have also come under scrutiny by other state regulators, notably New York's Department of Financial Services, over worries that their rapid growth could endanger homeowners and put them at risk for foreclosure.

Walter also said on Thursday that it had lost $70.8 million in the third quarter, in part because it had set aside $37.2 million for legal and regulatory issues.

Shares of Walter were down 21.6 percent at $17.04 in midday trading.

(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)