NEW YORK Shares of Walter Energy Inc WLT.N jumped 28 percent Wednesday morning after a report that Anglo American (AAL.L) was weighing a bid for the metallurgical coal miner.

The Times of London newspaper said in its market report on Wednesday that there were rumors of a bid for Walter by diversified mining group Anglo American.

The report said Anglo was said to be weighing an offer for Walter, pitched at $120 a share, and would discuss the matter over the weekend.

However, analysts at London broker Liberum Capital called such an offer "unlikely," citing Anglo's minimal presence in U.S. coal markets.

Walter's stock rose 28 percent to $95.95 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Walter declined to discuss the newspaper story. "We don't comment on rumors or speculation," Walter spokesman Michael Monahan said. "That's what it is at this point."

Anglo American was not immediately available for a comment.

Shares of Walter, which mines coal used in the steelmaking process, fell sharply in August after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter profit and lowered production estimates for the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Michael Erman, Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in London; editing by John Wallace and Maureen Bavdek)