Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, Iraq, Oct. 23, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

U.S. soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are engaged in "kinetic warfare" – military jargon that means that bullets are flying – all over the world.

So, the United States is at war, right?

Legally, no.

And no in a lot of other ways, too.

There's no draft - only 1 percent of the population is in the military. The government isn't levying special taxes or issuing bonds to pay for the fighting.

And all of this "war" – drone strikes, Special Forces deployments, air strikes and aircraft carrier deployments - is happening with very little public scrutiny, critics charge.

Rosa Brooks, a former Pentagon staffer and author of "How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales From the Pentagon," argues that U.S. citizens and lawmakers should shake off fears of appearing unpatriotic to challenge the U.S.’s unchecked, unilateral and covert military activities abroad. If that doesn’t happen soon, the United States may have to pay for the dangerous example it's setting for powers like Russia and China, she says.