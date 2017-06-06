MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.

Princeton GV's business will particularly focus on data centers and digital media services in emerging markets such as India and China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe telecom companies will increasingly divest non-core assets, which should lead to a number of attractive investment opportunities in data centers and the broader TMT infrastructure sector," Viraj Sawhney, managing director, Warburg Pincus, said in the statement.

