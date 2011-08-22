NEW YORK Private equity firm Warburg Pincus WP.UL said on Monday it had hired Charles Carmel, Cisco Systems Inc's (CSCO.O) top dealmaker, who led the tech giant's acquisitions of WebEx and Scientific Atlanta.

Cisco named Hilton Romanski as head of its corporate business development team, replacing Carmel.

Carmel's departure comes at a time when Cisco's growth has slowed. Cisco has announced plans to cut 15 percent of its staff and exit weak business as it struggles to deal with increased competition and a weak economy.

Carmel, who was vice president of corporate development at Cisco, joins Warburg Pincus' San Francisco office as a managing director.

At Cisco, Carmel led a 45-person team responsible for worldwide acquisitions and venture capital investment strategy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He led more than 30 acquisitions totaling over $20 billion during his 10-year stint at Cisco and also managed the firm's $2 billion venture portfolio, according to the profile.

These deals include Cisco's purchase of cable set-top box maker Scientific Atlanta in 2006 for $6.9 billion, and online video conferencing company WebEx for $2.9 billion in 2007.

Before joining Cisco in 2001, Carmel was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) technology investment banking group.

"We look forward to Charles adding to the breadth and depth of our global TMT platform by leveraging his network of relationships he has cultivated in Silicon Valley and throughout the sector worldwide," said Pat Hackett, head of technology, media and telecommunications group at Warburg Pincus.

Warburg has more than $30 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1966, the firm has raised 13 private equity funds which have invested more than $35 billion in over 650 companies, including more than $13.5 billion in technology, media and telecommunications.

Romanski who took on the role, effective immediately, spent the last year as part of Cisco's Service Provider Business leadership team. Before that, he spent nearly 10 years on Cisco's Corporate Development team.

Cisco's shares were off 0.6 percent at $14.98 in late trading on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Matthew Lewis)