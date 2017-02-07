President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. refugee program.

One week later, after several legal challenges and protests at America’s airports, a federal judge blocked several key provisions of the order. Moral, legal and ethical questions aside, the ban would create national security challenges for America.

This week on War College, Joshua Hampson of the Niskanen center walks us through the possible military implications of the executive order. According to Hampson, Trump’s plan plays into the propaganda of the Islamic State.

He also critiques Trump’s new plan to solve the refugee crisis - creating “safe zones,” in Syria. Safe zones need protection – the Srebrenica genocide is a stark reminder of what happens when they aren’t – and the kind of camp Trump is talking about creating would require tens of thousands of troops to keep safe.

Listen to the interview for more:

Produced and edited by Bethel Habte