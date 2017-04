Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo arrives for the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Former Ivory Coast's President Laurent Gbagbo attends his trial on charges of unleashing a civil war, in The Hague in this still image taken by video January 28, 2016. REUTERS/ICC via Reuters TV

THE HAGUE Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he sparked a civil war in his country that killed 3,000 people.

His co-accused, youth leader Charles Ble Goude, also pleaded not guilty, saying he did not recognize the charges.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet)