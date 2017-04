AMSTERDAM Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was found guilty of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide and nine other war crimes charges, U.N. judges said, sentencing him to 40 years in prison.

Karadzic, 70, the most senior political figure to be convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, was found guilty of 10 out of 11 charges.

He was acquitted of a second count of genocide in Bosnian towns.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Ireland)