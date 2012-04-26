Charles Taylor, former Liberian president, was convicted on Thursday by a U.N.-backed court of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone.

Taylor was the first former African ruler to stand trial for war crimes.

Here is a look at Taylor in Liberia and on trial:

TAYLOR ON TRIAL:

* The Special Court based in Sierra Leone indicted Taylor in June 2003 on 17 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity but condensed the charges to 11 counts in 2006 to ensure a focused trial. He pleaded not guilty to them all. He was handed over to the Special Court in March 2006 and then transferred to The Hague three months later.

* The trial opened in June 2007 in The Hague. Taylor boycotted the initial proceedings and dismissed his legal team. The trial was adjourned until new counsel could be assigned. Witness testimony began in January 2008, and ended in November 2010. Closing arguments took place in February and March 2011.

- The court heard live testimony from more than 90 prosecution witnesses, and received written statements from four additional witnesses. The defense presented 21 witnesses.

- Court hearings included testimony from supermodel Naomi Campbell about a gift of diamonds from Taylor.

On Thursday, the court ruled that Taylor was criminally responsible for aiding and abetting the crimes, and found him guilty of providing weapons, food, medical supplies, fuel and equipment to forces in Sierra Leone which committed atrocities.

But it said he was not guilty of either ordering or planning the atrocities - a disappointment for the prosecution and a decision which could eventually result in a lighter penalty when he is sentenced in May.

TAYLOR IN LIBERIA:

- Charles Ghankay Taylor, born in January 1948, worked for President Samuel Doe in a position that gave him control of much of Liberia's budget. Doe accused him in 1983 of embezzling $1 million and Taylor fled to the United States.

- Jailed by U.S. authorities for embezzlement, Taylor escaped from his Massachusetts cell in 1985 after a year. He resurfaced in Ivory Coast and his National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) launched a rebellion in 1989 to topple Doe.

- Peacekeeping troops of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intervened in Liberia in 1990. Doe's torture and killing by an NPFL splinter group was recorded on video. The Liberian war, in which 250,000 died, ended in 1996.

- Taylor became president in 1997 after a campaign memorable for the macabre unofficial slogan: "You killed my ma, you killed my pa. I'll vote for you."

- Stability remained elusive. Government reported first attacks by rebels in July 2000 who identified themselves as Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD).

- In 2003 the rebels closed in on Monrovia; a new rebel force, Movement for Democracy in Liberia (Model), emerged. Taylor was indicted by a U.N.-backed war crimes court for his alleged role in fuelling the 1991-2002 civil war in neighboring Sierra Leone.

- Warring factions in Liberia signed a ceasefire in June 2003, leading to talks to form a transitional government without Taylor. In July, Taylor, under U.S. pressure, accepted a Nigerian offer of asylum and he stepped down on August 11. Interpol issued an arrest warrant for Taylor in late 2003 and he was taken into custody in March 2006.

Sources: Reuters/www.sc-sl.org

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)