WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and his family will light the new National Christmas Tree on Thursday evening, the National Park Service said.

The ceremony at the Ellipse south of the White House will start at 5 p.m. local time, the agency said in a statement.

The new National Christmas Tree was planted in March. It is a 26-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce from a New Jersey nursery.

A storm felled the previous tree in February.

Television personality Carson Daly will host the lighting ceremony. It will include performances from the Black Eyed Peas, Kermit the Frog, Big Time Rush, Ellie Goulding and others.

The ceremony will mark the 89th year for the tree lighting. President Calvin Coolidge started the tradition in 1923.

