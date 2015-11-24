SEATTLE A 16-year-old girl in Washington state was physically assaulted on Tuesday and tied up in a bathroom at her Seattle high school, law enforcement and school officials said.

The victim said two females assaulted her, tied her up and left her in the bathroom in an early morning incident at Highline Public Schools' Evergreen Campus, King County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindi West said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, West said.

A spokesman for the school said there was an increased security presence on its campus. The spokeswoman declined to provide additional details on the incident.

