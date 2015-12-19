SEATTLE A Seattle-area high school student has been arrested on suspicion of planning to "shoot up the school," authorities said on Friday.

The 17-year-old Shorewood High School student was arrested on Thursday evening at his job in Lynnwood, about 16 miles (26 km) north of Seattle, after a parent notified the school of rumors circulating among students of a possible attack.

The arrest comes at a time of national debate over how the United States can curb mass shootings in public places, including schools.

Police in Shoreline found that the teen told a select number of students not to go to school, apparently on Friday, because he had planned on "shooting up the school tomorrow," police said the teen told the other students.

He had also posted a message on social media app Snapchat in which he said "Goodbye 'SW'" - which police took to mean Shorewood High School.

Police declined to provide more details on the case or name the student, who was booked into the Youth Services Center on suspicion of felony threats.

He was released into the custody of his grandparents after an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, police said.

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for the student could not immediately be identified.

