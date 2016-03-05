A Washington state woman was found guilty on Friday of murdering six family members during a Christmas Eve gathering in 2007 after a dispute over money, prosecutors and a newspaper said.

Michele Anderson, 37, of Carnation, was convicted on six counts of aggravated first-degree murder, the King County prosecuting attorney's office said on its Facebook page.

The Seattle Times reported the King County Superior Court jury found Anderson guilty of gunning down her brother, sister-in-law, their two children, ages 5 and 3, and her parents in the parents' home.

Anderson will spend the rest of her life in prison, the newspaper said.

Anderson’s former boyfriend, Joseph McEnroe, was convicted almost a year ago in the murders and was sentenced to six life terms.

The jury heard testimony from 38 prosecution witnesses during the five-week trial. Anderson's defense team rested its case without calling any witnesses.

Detectives said Anderson and McEnroe provided lengthy confessions, the Seattle Times said. Anderson was angry with her brother for refusing to pay back $40,000 she told investigators he borrowed from her.

Trial testimony showed that she was angry at her parents for taking her brother’s side and for asking that she and McEnroe start paying rent, and for utilities and car insurance, after living rent-free in a mobile home on the parents' property, the newspaper said.

Prosecutors could not be reached immediately for details.

