Senator John McCain (R-AZ) sits for questions during the Reuters Washington Summit in the Reuters newsroom in Washington, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Democratic and Republican leaders say a flood of interest group spending to sway the 2012 elections will dilute power of the national established parties, while advocates for campaign reform say scandal amid the cash rush is inevitable.

Emboldened by more relaxed fundraising rules, outside groups are planning to spend record amounts on the 2012 presidential and congressional races. The mix of unregulated and anonymous donations is a recipe for corruption, advocates said.

"It is far worse than it has ever been, and I predict to you there will be major scandals because there is too much money," Republican Senator John McCain, author of a landmark campaign finance reform law, told the Reuters Washington Summit this week.

The Supreme Court's Citizens United decision last year ended most limits on political spending from unions and corporations. The 2012 race is expected to be the priciest ever, costing some $6 billion.

Next year's election will be the most significant since the high court's decision. The next White House contest and control of the U.S. Senate will likely hinge on a handful of close races, where extra cash to influence voters can have an out-sized impact.

"There are some smart people in this town that are meeting in rooms like these, figuring out ways to raise money in unlimited amounts and be unaccountable," said McCain, who ran for president in 2008.

Newly empowered political entities began to emerge after the Supreme Court ruling and some say they helped sway some congressional races in 2010.

American Crossroads, the brainchild of Republican strategist Karl Rove, plans to spend $240 million to unseat President Barack Obama and help Republicans next year - three times what they spent in 2010.

"We didn't lose the (2010) election to the Republicans last year - we lost it to Karl Rove and the Supreme Court in the Citizens United case," Representative Steve Israel, head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told the Reuters Washington Summit. Republicans wrested control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2010.

McCain, known as a renegade on this issue within his party, referred to American Crossroads as "American Crooks."

SHADOW PARTIES?

Campaign finance reformers say the perception that official parties will play a diminished role in campaigns is a distinction without a difference.

"Is Karl Rove part of the party? These outside groups are really shadow parties run by long-time national political operatives," campaign finance lawyer Fred Wertheimer said.

The parties will play different roles, with outside groups focused on attack ads and the parties focused on mobilization of voters, experts said.

The 2010 decision permits corporations, unions and interest groups to spend unlimited amounts to get out their political message, but not to contribute directly to a candidate's campaign.

Still, top officials of both parties told the Reuters they felt frustrated with the new landscape.

"After Citizens' United, the ability to raise these large sums of money means they don't have to even talk to the political parties," Republican Senator John Cornyn, head of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, told the summit, held in Reuters Washington office.

One worry is losing control of their message.

"They can obviously express a message of their choosing that their donors support, that can be consistent or inconsistent, or a little of both with either or other political party," Cornyn said.

Democrats are trying to catch up.

Priorities USA was created as a counterweight to Crossroads earlier this year by former Obama aides, with an aim to spend at least $100 million to help re-elect the president. Democrats have also formed fundraising groups to take back the House and retain control of the Senate.

Israel said entities like Crossroads, combined with Republican attempts to tighten voter registration, are his biggest challenges in winning back a majority of seats in the House of Representatives from Republicans.

"Those two influences do keep me up at night, and we are going to have to be prepared for them," Israel told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kim Dixon; Editing by Deborah Charles and Jackie Frank)