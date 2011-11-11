WASHINGTON Senator Lamar Alexander knows what political sniping is like, having once worn a flak jacket to a Senate luncheon. Now he and some other lawmakers are hoping Washington partisans can hold their fire long enough to reach a deficit-cutting deal.

Despite a generally black mood in the Capitol, senior lawmakers at the Reuters Washington Summit this week expressed belief a "super committee" agreement was still possible in a town where compromise has been a dirty word throughout budget battles much of this year.

The special, bipartisan deficit-cutting committee has until November 23 to come up with at least $1.2 trillion in savings. If it cannot, deep across-the-board spending cuts would hit domestic and military programs starting in 2013.

Alexander, the Senate's No. 3 Republican, said nearly half the chamber thinks "failure is not an option" for the deficit talks. Fellow Republican Senator Tom Coburn put it more sharply, saying, "The cowards in Washington ought to stand up and get some backbone" and "move off a position" if necessary to strike a deal.

Richard Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, admitted to being "more hopeful than some," partly because of what he saw as a breakthrough move this week by some Republicans who embraced increases in tax revenues.

None of the three senators serves on the super committee, but each carries heft in the 100-member Senate.

With Republicans and Democrats on the panel struggling to find a way forward, most of the public focus has been on partisan bickering and the apparent gulf between the party positions.

But after both parties floated new proposals this week, the conservative Alexander and Coburn and the liberal Durbin told Reuters the path to a deal would include Republican acceptance of revenue increases and Democratic acceptance of cuts to health and retirement costs.

Alexander has fought his own battles with party orthodoxy. A longtime Tennessee senator who sought his party's presidential nomination twice, he is leaving his leadership post next year so he will have the independence to strike more cross-party deals.

Nonetheless, he told Reuters, it is probably wrong to call this Congress the most partisan in recent memory.

SHOUTING ON TELEVISION, DUELING IN THE HISTORY BOOKS

"Most of the people you see shouting at each other on television aren't elected to anything," Alexander said. "Senators are almost excessively friendly to one another."

He also urged those who think this is the worst of times in terms of partisan differences to glance back at history.

Vice President Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton in 1804, and Sam Houston, one of the fathers of Texas independence from Mexico, caned another lawmaker in 1832. In the last century, Senator Henry Cabot Lodge declared on the Senate floor he hated President Woodrow Wilson, Alexander said.

The years dominated by the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal were not eras of good feeling either, he noted.

In his own case, Alexander recently wore a flak jacket "as kind of a joke" to a Republican Party luncheon for a presentation on the budget he knew would rile some senators bent on more cuts in discretionary spending.

Durbin, a veteran of budget wars, expressed sympathy for Republicans trying to reach a debt deal although they have signed a pledge not to support tax increases, promoted by the anti-tax lobbying group Americans for Tax Reform headed by Grover Norquist.

"I have been sitting for almost two years listening to my Republican friends and colleagues walk their way through this Grover Norquist minefield about revenue and taxes. And I want to be helpful and sympathetic to their plight because I face a similar problem on my side when it comes to a discussion about entitlements," Durbin told Reuters.

Norquist also participated in the Reuters Washington Summit and views things a little differently. His expectations for the super committee are lower, seeing failure to reach a deal as a real option.

Norquist said that if Democrats refused to budge from their demand for tax increases, the next best option was for the super committee to deadlock and for $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts to kick in, beginning in 2013.

"The Democrats view this whole point as raising taxes to pay for (President Barack) Obama's bigger government. That's their goal in life," Norquist said.

Bracing for a possible super committee failure was Senator John McCain, who lost to Obama in the 2008 presidential race.

McCain is collaborating on legislation that would undo at least some of the automatic spending cuts aimed at the Pentagon if the super committee does not reach a deal. But that is not the only possible result he worries about if the panel deadlocks.

"Smart people tell me that there is the possibility of a downgrade" to the U.S. debt rating, he told Reuters.

Coburn thinks the voters will exact a price from officials if they do not take the political risks necessary for a deal.

"The political ramifications of not doing something will make 2012's election cycle really fun to watch. People who are in secure positions won't necessarily be in secure positions. It's a nasty mood out there in the country and rightly so."

(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and the Reuters Summit team; Editing by Peter Cooney)