WASHINGTON The growing chasm between America's rich and poor puts Republicans in the uncomfortable position of defending the wealthy at a time when most people are falling behind.

It is a position they will likely defend through the November 2012 election, with President Barack Obama poised to attack them at every turn for blocking a proposed tax hike on millionaires.

While a weak economy could easily sink Obama's re-election bid, siding with the rich may prove the Achilles heel for Republicans.

"We want to protect and respect the right of every person to work hard and take a risk -- and reap the rewards of that risk," Senator John Cornyn, who is leading the Senate Republican campaign effort, told the Reuters Washington Summit this week.

Normally, U.S. voters support that argument. Americans usually tolerate more income inequality than people in other rich countries because of a belief that anyone can succeed in the United States if they work hard enough.

But many see that American dream under threat.

By some measures, the gap between the nation's rich and poor has grown to its widest since the Great Depression.

A congressional study last month, using data available through 2007, found the richest 1 percent of the country -- those making around $350,000 a year or more -- earned more than the bottom 40 percent combined. In 1979, the super-rich earned about as much as the bottom fifth.

"There is a sense that the American middle class has been under attack," Thea Lee, deputy chief of staff for the AFL-CIO labor group, told the Summit.

MOUNTING A DEFENSE

In their defense, Republicans argue they want to help the poor as much as anyone. They just don't want the government to do so through higher taxes. Cornyn, for example, supports cutting government spending on pensions and health care for the rich, something many in Obama's Democratic party oppose.

"We Republicans should do a better job talking about ... steps to help people who are at the bottom of the ladder get to the top of the ladder," said Senator Lamar Alexander, another Republican leader.

Median incomes, adjusted for inflation, fell nearly 7 percent in the two years through June to around $50,000, according to former Census Bureau economists Gordon Green and John Coder.

And while Republicans argue that the ability to move up and down the income ladder suggest statistics on income inequality should be taken with a grain of salt, recent research from the Boston Federal Reserve Bank found fewer and fewer people moved up the income ladder between 1969 and 2006.

So, it is of little surprise that a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll this week found that nearly three in four Americans now believe the economy is structured to favor the super-rich.

"Americans are totally, totally dissatisfied with this growing gap between wealthy and middle income and poor people," said Republican Senator John McCain, also speaking at the Reuters Washington Summit.

KICK IN THE STOMACH

It is far from clear that taxing the rich is a viable way to solve equality, much less ward off a looming fiscal crisis.

The congressional study showed government has played only a bit part in rising inequality over the last three decades, namely by taxing the rich a little less while spending more on their medical bills and pensions.

What really opened the gap was a near tripling of pre-tax incomes for the top 1 percent. The median household income rose just 20 percent over the same 1979-2007 period.

Redistributing that much income through taxes would require a much larger tax hike on the rich than Obama advocates.

It is also telling that even Obama has pushed for a fiscal reform deal with Republicans that relies more on spending cuts than on raising taxes.

The Obama administration says its tax-the-rich message is at heart an ethical matter.

"You have to look at the basic fairness of our tax code, whether everyone is paying their fair share," said Summit participant Jack Lew, the White House budget director.

Representative Steve Israel of New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Democrats plan to hit Republicans hard on income inequality over the coming year.

"We are very much going to tap into trying to have a sensible economy that grows the middle class (and) doesn't continue to kick the middle class in the stomach," he told the Summit.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by the Reuters Summit Team; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)