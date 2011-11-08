Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) answers reporters' questions during the Reuters Washington Summit in the Reuters newsroom in Washington, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called on Tuesday for another hearing on the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35 fighter plane, warning that delays in its delivery could jeopardize orders from international partners.

McCain, whose investigation of a $23.5 billion Boeing Co (BA.N) airplane lease deal with the Air Force killed that agreement in 2004 and sparked major acquisition reforms, raised serious concerns about the F-35 program, which Pentagon estimators now say could cost $1 trillion over its lifetime.

"We have to fix the weapons acquisition culture," McCain told the Reuters Washington Summit.

"It's a culture that allows us to have the first trillion dollar weapons system -- the F-35 -- and we still are so far from finalizing the last and final version of the airplane that we could sell to our allies and have in operation," he said.

Lockheed's F-35 program, or Joint Strike Fighter, is under tough scrutiny after its cost more than doubled since its start in 2001, especially since defense officials must cut their budget by $489 billion over the next 10 years, and bigger cuts may be coming.

Officials now estimate it will cost $382 billion to develop and build 2,447 of the radar-evading fighter jets for the U.S. military, making it the largest weapons program.

If the cost to operate and maintain the planes is included, it drives the price up to around $1 trillion, according to Pentagon documents.

The program has been restructured twice in two years, and the Pentagon's top testing official last month called for a delay in training Air Force pilots until further testing can be completed.

McCain said Australia and Canada, two of the eight international partners on the program, were "beginning to wonder" when the warplane would finally be available for sale.

"There's a danger that this whole coalition of people who agreed to buy it may crumble," said McCain.

McCain said he believed the Senate should hold another hearing to review the program "pretty soon."

A spokeswoman for Senator Carl Levin, the committee chairman, had no information on any additional F-35 hearing.

Pentagon officials are briefing congressional staff aides this week on the training issue.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)