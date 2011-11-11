Economists, budget policy experts, top lawmakers and tax lobbyists are speaking to Reuters reporters this week at the Reuters Washington Summit. Here are top quotes from the event on Monday:

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT UNDERSECRETARY ROBERT HORMATS:

"There's competition between the American economic model and the more state-centered economic model of China and other countries."

"What is very important as we look at ourselves and our relationship to the world is to demonstrate that our economic model continues to work and continues to deliver."

HORMATS ON EUROPE COURTING OF CHINESE SUPPORT:

"The fact is the Europeans are going to have to decide what commitments or what concessions they want to make in order to get this money, and one would hope that they would in the process of seeking this money not make commitments to do things that would not serve their broader interests in the area of foreign policy or international economic policy."

BRUCE JOSTEN, CHIEF LOBBYIST FOR THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ON CONGRESS AND DEFICIT REDUCTION:

"I think the 9 percent approval rating in Congress right now ... coupled with the fear of sequestration, is going to drive those 12 people in that room to get as close as they possibly can, if not achieve, the $1.2 trillion."

GROVER NORQUIST, PRESIDENT OF AMERICANS FOR TAX REFORM:

"Tax increases violate the pledge that most Republicans -- 98 percent of Republicans -- have taken.

"Revenue increases do not violate the pledge. If you were to sell off spectrum, if you were to sell off public land, if you were to sell off buildings, if you were to sell off the post office -- that kind of asset shedding raises revenue. It's not a tax increase."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN CORNYN ON PAYROLL TAX BREAK

"I think the payroll tax holiday actually has a detrimental impact. While it has some mildly stimulative effect because as you can imagine people have more cash in their pocket, what it does is accelerate the insolvency of Social Security.

"So it is a temporary stimulus of dubious effect, and it makes the entitlements problem worse."

CORNYN ON U.S. ABILITY TO DEAL WITH ITS DEBT LOAD

"These are challenging times, but I have supreme optimism in the ability of the American people to overcome huge challenges.

"We've done it before, the existential threats to our way of life, we corrected historical injustices in the civil rights period, and I think we can do this. It's tough, but it's certainly important, and I feel privileged to be a part of it."