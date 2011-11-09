Senator John McCain (R-AZ) sits for questions during the Reuters Washington Summit in the Reuters newsroom in Washington, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Economists, budget policy experts, top lawmakers and tax lobbyists are speaking to Reuters reporters this week at the Reuters Washington Summit. Here are top quotes from the event on Tuesday:

SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN, TOP REPUBLICAN ON THE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE AND FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

"I really am becoming more and more convinced that we'll see the rise of a third party in America, even though the system was designed to prevent that."

"I still haven't given up on the republican party."

"The party, I think, has got to be a lot more responsive to the plight of the people."

"Most Americans they don't resent rich people. They want to be rich too. But what they do resent is people who get record bonuses and payouts when they didn't do anything to deserve that."

JACK LEW, WHITE HOUSE BUDGET DIRECTOR

"It is critically important that there be action taken," Lew said of the congressional "super committee."

"We took a very clear attempt to put before the committee in September the president's comprehensive view of how we get something very big done... $4 trillion" in savings.

Doing something "significant will require a balanced package that puts difficult things on both sides of the table."

"We've deliberately given them some space to have that process proceed."

STEVE ISRAEL, CHAIRMAN OF THE DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

"Americans are frustrated with everybody but they are holding accountable the majority in the House of Republicans... a deep, deep sense of buyer's remorse has set in."

"When Republicans say that they will not reduce debt if the strategy includes a dollar in tax increases for the very richest of Americans, Americans hold them accountable for those wrong fundamentally and profoundly wrong priorities."

SHEILA SMITH, ECONOMIST, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES

"There's no doubt there's going to have to be change. It's been agreed upon for some time that the trajectory we're on is unsustainable. Whereas Social Security could reasonably be brought into line, Medicare is a little different."

SMITH ON MEDICARE AND MEDICAID ENROLLMENTS

"In particular a large part of the enrollment increases that are anticipated for 2014 are going to occur in Medicaid. We're expecting to see an influx of new Medicaid enrollees that will increase the Medicaid population substantially so that you will then see a jump up in what's spent on Medicaid."

"In terms of Medicare, we're beginning to get into the point where the baby boom generation is retiring and that's going to be one of the major factors that's going to be driving Medicare over the next 10 years, and increasing further beyond that point."

PATRICK DONAHOE, POSTMASTER GENERAL

"Theoretically we're bankrupt.

"We could be in trouble by next August if something isn't done legislatively."

"My biggest fear from a Postal Service standpoint is that the economy continues to lag and just doesn't generate the commercial interest that we need to continue to grow Standard Mail and packages."

(Compiled by Tim Dobbyn and Jackie Frank; follow us on twitter.com/reuters_summits )