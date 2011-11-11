Economists, budget policy experts, top lawmakers and tax lobbyists are speaking to Reuters reporters this week at the Reuters Washington Summit. Here are top quotes from the event on Wednesday:

LAMAR ALEXANDER, MEMBER OF THE SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP

ON THE DEFICIT-CUTTING "SUPER COMMITTEE"

"They're at the point where there's either about to be a big revelation or a big failure."

He said there was an obvious path ahead for the committee. "And that is for Republicans to put more revenues on the table and Democrats to put more entitlements on the table."

ALEXANDER ON PRESIDENT OBAMA'S ROLE

"Congress are like cattle milling around in a field. We're waiting for someone to show the way. That's the way our political system works."

TOM COBURN, REPUBLICAN SENATOR ACTIVE IN THE DEFICIT

DEBATE

"The cowards in Washington ought to stand up and get some backbone and recognize what the long-term risk to our country is and fix it even if they lose an election.

"If you win an election and the country goes down the tubes, what have you done? You've done nothing.

"That's why I'll move off a position. There is no way we're going to get entitlement reform without revenue increases.... the only way they're going to get revenue increases is entitlement reform."

RICHARD DURBIN, SENATE MAJORITY WHIP

"I believe the fact that Republicans have mentioned the word revenue is a breakthrough. I have not endorsed their proposal, nor do I believe it is the end game, but the fact that they have put revenue on the table is an important step forward."

"This is a rare moment in history. This super committee has been given powers very few committees ever have and an opportunity which may not come again."

STEVEN HESS, SENIOR CREDIT OFFICER AT MOODY'S ON SUPER

COMMITTEE DELIBERATIONS

"I just don't feel that we should sit around speculating too much about this, because we're going to know the result in two weeks and that's enough."

"You can build all kinds of scenarios but from our perspective it's not going to be something that is that important to know in advance."

HESS ON THE THREAT OF EUROPEAN CONTAGION

"At the margin, some banks are less willing to lend because they're trying to prepare themselves for write-offs coming from Greek sovereign debt and whatever comes next."

"If, however, the crisis becomes much worse and includes Italy for example -- and this is all if, not a forecast from the part of Moody's -- you could see the financial system in the United States suddenly suffer problems."

THEA LEE, AFL-CIO DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF ON OHIO VOTE

AGAINST NEW LABOR LAW

"We hope other governors and state legislatures will pay close attention to Ohio and will see that, while workers and unions are ready to come to the table and help solve budget problems, that we will fight back hard against attempts to disenfranchise us or to strip away the rights that we've earned and that the American people believe strongly in."

LEE ON WHY OCCUPY WALL STREET MESSAGE RESONATES WITH

ORGANIZED LABOR

"There is a sense that the American middle class has been under attack, and that Wall Street and the wealthy have made a lot of errors and yet made a lot of income gains."

LEE ON THE CONGRESSIONAL SUPER COMMITTEE

"I think it's a terrifying process, the super committee, the enforced secrecy and the take-it-or-leave it packaging of a deal."

(Compiled by Tim Dobbyn and Jackie Frank; follow us on twitter.com/reuters_summits )