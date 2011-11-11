Speakers at the Reuters Washington Summit, November 7-9:
Speaker's Name | Organization | Title
November 7
Robert Hormats State Department Undersecretary for Economic Affairs
Bruce Josten U.S. Chamber of Commerce VP of Government Affairs
Grover Norquist Americans for Tax Reform President
John Cornyn National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman
-------------------------
November 8
Steve Israel Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman
Sheila Smith Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Svcs Economist
Jack Lew White House Office of Management and Budget Director
Patrick Donahoe U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General
John McCain U.S. Senate Top Republican on House Armed Svcs Committee
-------------------------
November 9
Lamar Alexander Senate Republican Conference Committee Chairman
Tom Coburn U.S. Senate Republican, active in August debt ceiling talks
Thea Lee AFL-CIO Deputy Chief of Staff
Richard Durbin U.S. Senate Assistant Senate Democratic Leader
Steven Hess Moody's VP and Senior Credit Officer
