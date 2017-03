WASHINGTON Police in Washington said a man and a woman have been transported to a local hospital following an incident at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking to reporters following the incident, D.C. Police Commander Jeff Brown said the incident involving the two people at Union Station was "isolated," calling it "domestic" in nature.

