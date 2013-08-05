NEW YORK Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he had agreed to purchase the Washington Post newspaper and some other papers owned by the Washington Post Co for $250 million. The education and media company's flagship daily is only a small part of its operations:

Market cap: $4.2 billion.

Revenue (2012): $4.02 billion.

Revenue growth year-over-year (2012): -4.7 percent

Major sources of revenue (2012): 55 percent from education and career services; 20 percent from cable television; 14 percent from newspaper publishing; 10 percent from television broadcasting; and 1 percent from other businesses.

Major assets:

- Kaplan Inc, whose education business ranges from test preparation to an online law school, and operates in countries including the U.S., China, Australia and the U.K.

- Cable One Inc, which serves approximately 593,600 cable subscribers in 19 Midwestern, southern and western states.

- Broadcast television, through subsidiary PostNewsweek Stations Inc, includes 6 stations located in Houston, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio, and Jacksonville.

- Other publishing assets include the online magazine Slate, Foreign Policy magazine and the Daily Herald Co, a newspaper publisher about 30 miles north of Seattle in Everett, Washington.

Stock price performance for the year to date: Gain of 55.7 percent.

Dividend yield: 1.75 percent.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Martin Howell, Bernard Orr)