The Washington Post Co's WPO.N Chief Executive Officer Donald Graham said he was reluctant to sell or spin off any of his company's businesses amid pressure from shareholders to consider such a move.

Speaking at the company's shareholders meeting on Friday, Graham said he would follow the footsteps of his friend and adviser Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N).

"We are exceptionally reluctant to sell any business," Graham said. "We would only contemplate it if the business is losing money and we cannot see a way out or if labor relations are terrible -- that is quoting Warren, not me."

Buffett is the largest shareholder with a near-26 percent stake and until recently was on the company's board.

Buffett, once a paper boy, has owned Washington Post shares for decades and was good friends with Graham's mother Katharine.

Washington Post has four main divisions - newspaper, education, cable and broadcast.

Graham, whose family has owned the Washington Post Co since 1933, was responding to what he called "a lot of questions" about why the company would not spin off or sell certain businesses.

Shareholders asked about a sale of the company's flagship newspaper and a spin-off of the cable business.

Graham repeated to shareholders what he told Reuters recently about a possible sale of the loss-making newspaper division: "no and that is spelled n-o."

Heather McPherson of T. Rowe Price, which manages about $520 billion in assets and owns 1.25 percent of the Washington Post Co, pushed Graham on his reluctance to spin off the cable business.

Graham responded that the company was not into "financial engineering."

Graham, 65, also said he plans to continue as CEO for a few more years.

Some shareholders told Reuters they would not mind some sort of shake-up at The Washington Post Co, which they think is worth much more than the current $2.5 billion.

The company's stock has been hammered by falling advertising revenue at its newspaper division and regulatory troubles at its Kaplan education unit.

Kaplan has been hit by slowing enrollment growth due to new government rules that called for better graduation and job placement rates from for-profit colleges.

"We lobbied like hell to prevent the adoption (of the rules)," Graham said at the meeting. "But I do not think anyone is going to visit the for-profit education rules for years."

The stock has fallen 37 percent so far in 2011. It used to trade near $1,000 a share seven years ago.

On Thursday, the company said it would buy back up to 750,000 shares, or 11 percent, of its Class B common stock, as it looks to shore up its stock price.

Graham said he was "obviously disappointed by the stock price."

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(Corrects to fix spelling of Katharine Graham's name in paragraph 5)