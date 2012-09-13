Washington Post Co shareholders elected Dave Goldberg as a director, expanding the board to 11 members, the company said on Thursday.

Goldberg, who is a notable figure in Silicon Valley and music circles, is the CEO of SurveyMonkey, a survey feedback company.

He is also married to Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Goldberg's addition to the Washington Post's board is notable because Don Graham, chairman and CEO of the Washington Post, is a Facebook board member.

Goldberg is the founder of Launch Media, which was acquired by Yahoo Inc. He later served as vice president and general manager of Yahoo Music.

He also sits on the boards of Ancestry.com Inc and Dashbox.

