The Washington Post Co WPO.N said it would buy back up to 750,000 shares, or 11 percent, of its Class B common stock, as it looks to shore up its stock price.

The company currently has 6.6 million Class B shares outstanding. The new repurchase program includes shares remaining under its previous one, the company said in a statement.

It also kept its regular quarterly dividend of $2.35 a share.

The company has been aggressively buying back shares to boost its stock price, which has been hammered by falling advertising revenue at its newspaper division and regulatory troubles at its Kaplan education unit.

Some shareholders told Reuters they wouldn't mind some sort of shake up at The Washington Post Co, which they think is worth much more than the current $2.5 billion.

Many U.S. companies have dug into their cash reserves to buy back their shares in a bid to lift their stock prices in a weak economy.

In the first half of 2011, The Washington Post Co repurchased 304,791 shares of its Class B common stock for about $131 million, it had said during its quarterly earnings release in August.

The stock has fallen 37 percent so far in 2011. It used to trade near $1,000 a share seven years ago.

They were trading up slightly at $326.76 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

