MILAN Italian waste management operator Waste Italia is in talks with China's Sound Global SOGL.SI to sell the company to the Asian giant, the main shareholder of Waste Italia said on Thursday.

"They made an offer in July which we judged inadequate. They have now relaunched and we are starting to work on it," Pietro Colucci told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Massimo Gaia, editing by Isla Binnie)