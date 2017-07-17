FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Church & Dwight to buy oral health products maker Water Pik
July 17, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in a day

Church & Dwight to buy oral health products maker Water Pik

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arm & Hammer toothpaste maker Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD.N) said on Monday it would buy privately held Water Pik Inc, which makes oral hygiene products and shower heads, for about $1 billion in cash.

Fort Collins, Colorado-based Water Pik makes items in the oral health space including flossers and electric toothbrushes. Its namesake product, the Water Pik Water Flosser, cleans teeth by using a pump to send a water jet through a plastic tip.

Water Pik, which had net sales of about $265 million in the year ended June 30, will be bought from private equity firm MidOcean Partners, Church & Dwight said.

Church & Dwight's oral care portfolio includes Spinbrush battery-operated toothbrushes and Orajel oral analgesics.

Church & Dwight, which also makes Trojan condom, said it expected an adjusted profit of $2.09 per share in 2018 and reaffirmed its profit forecast for 2017.

BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser for Church & Dwight, while Harris Williams and Wells Fargo advised MidOcean Partners.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

