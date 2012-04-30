Heating and refrigeration products distributor Watsco Inc (WSO.N) reported a higher quarterly profit, reflecting a strong growth in sales led by air conditioning and heating equipment.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to Watsco rose to $8.5 million, or 23 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $633.5 million.

For 2012, Watsco expects to earn $3.25 to $3.40 per share.

