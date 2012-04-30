Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Heating and refrigeration products distributor Watsco Inc (WSO.N) reported a higher quarterly profit, reflecting a strong growth in sales led by air conditioning and heating equipment.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to Watsco rose to $8.5 million, or 23 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $633.5 million.
For 2012, Watsco expects to earn $3.25 to $3.40 per share.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.