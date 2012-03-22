Shares of Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N rose more than 5 percent on Thursday, extending their gains on optimism over benefits from a possible acquisition of rival generic drugmaker Actavis.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that New Jersey-based Watson was close to buying Swiss-based Actavis for around $7 billion. Shares of Watson jumped 8.8 percent on Wednesday after the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Spokesmen for Watson and Actavis declined to comment on the report on Wednesday.

The deal would give Watson, the world's fifth-biggest generic drugmaker, a much larger European presence, putting it more on par with rivals Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA), Mylan Inc (MYL.O) and the Sandoz unit of Novartis NOVN.VX.

"We believe this combination has strong strategic rationale, would be meaningfully accretive to earnings and would give Watson the scale it needs to compete globally," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note.

Although Watson Chief Executive Paul Bisaro has signaled that he would be open to a large generic transaction, Actavis would be a far bigger target than Watson's previous deals for Arrow Group in 2009, which established a foothold for the company in Europe, and the $1.9 billion purchase of Andrx Corp in 2006.

"The market loves generic deals and Watson skillfully executed on the purchases of Arrow, Specifar and Ascent," Needham & Co analyst Elliot Wilbur said, referring to smaller international deals struck by Watson. "While Actavis is a bigger and potentially more complicated acquisition, we believe Watson has the requisite skill set to manage such a transaction."

Acquisitions of rivals have traditionally allowed generic drugmakers to generate significant cost savings and provide avenues to sell their products more broadly.

"Companies like Watson, Teva, Mylan, they've all been doing deals and they've generally all been fairly successful in the past," Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kedra said. "There's a good track record in the industry for consolidation."

Another factor in favor of the Actavis deal is that Watson's head of global generics, Sigurdur Oli Olafsson, was formerly CEO of the Swiss company.

"We think the odds are low that Watson will find an unforeseen disaster in Actavis," Sanford Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal said.

Shares of Watson were up $3.23, or 5.1 percent, to $66.92 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Faerm said in a research note that "a deal could create about $13/share of value for WPI shareholders, above our $71 target price for WPI standalone."

Even as Watson's shares climbed, several analysts cautioned that it was difficult to analyze the ultimate benefits without knowing specifics of the deal, in particular because Actavis is privately held and so less is known about its financials.

After rapid expansion in the early 2000s, Actavis underwent a leveraged buyout in 2007 by Icelandic tycoon Bjorgolfur Thor Bjorgolfsson, which ultimately left Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) holding billions of euros of its debt.

"We argue investors should wait for the deal details to evaluate its attractiveness on economic basis," Gal said.

(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Mark Porter)