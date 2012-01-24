Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N expects its 2012 profit to rise between roughly 10 percent to 17 percent, which falls short of Wall Street's average target.

The world's fifth-largest generic drugmaker projected 2012 earnings, excluding items, in a range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share. Analysts on average were looking for $5.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also reported preliminary 2011 earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.77 per share, a 39 percent rise over 2010.

Watson gave its projections as it held a meeting for analysts in New York. It also said it was buying the Australian and Southeast Asian generic drugs business from India's Strides Arcolab STAR.NS for $396 million.

