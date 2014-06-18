John Thiel, head of U.S. Wealth Management, Private Banking Investment Group for Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, speaks during the Global Wealth Management Summit in New York June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) > is seeding its investment banking teams with financial advisers from its wealth management businesses in the hope that banking clients will give them personal money to manage, a top executive said on Tuesday at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.

Teams of advisers from both Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, which caters to people with over $250,000 in investible assets, and U.S. Trust, which focuses on those with higher net worth, have been assigned to different industry groups within the investment bank to build the relationships necessary to deepen the bank's ties with its existing customers, said John Thiel, the head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

"That opportunity is really one of the profound opportunities we have as an organization," Thiel said.

There is also scope for the financial advisers to refer their clients whose companies need to raise debt or equity to Bank of America's investment bank, a practice that was not always done well across the industry.

Thiel recalled a meeting with the chief executive of a networking company when he was running the San Francisco office of Merrill Lynch's private bank. After his financial advisers left, the executive had an appointment with bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc who pitched the company on an offering of convertible preferred shares.

Avoiding missed opportunities like that is "a great reason to connect, because we're not going to lose market share," Thiel said.

Many financial advisers are wary of introducing their clients to unknown bankers, even at their own firms, since they have no control over how well their colleagues would serve their clients.

Thiel said that there was no more friction between investment bankers and financial advisers than "between any two beings that don't know each other." Also, he was hopeful the collaboration would work out because Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan has made it a priority.

"Brian is leading it, and he's expecting it, and he's encouraging it, which I've never seen happen in my career," Thiel said.

Phil Sieg, the head of ultra high net worth client solutions and segments at Merrill Lynch's private bank, is leading the joint effort.

(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; editing by Andrew Hay)