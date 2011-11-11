SINGAPORE Credit Suisse CGSN.VX, which ranks among Asia's top five private banks, signaled it may cut costs amid a tough business environment for the next two years and warned that private banks have slowed hiring in the region.

Asia's private banking industry has been hit by rising costs and heightened caution among rich clients to invest in risky, high-margin financial products, derailing a recovery after the 2008/09 financial crisis.

"In the last two or three years, client appetite for risky, longer-term investment hasn't returned to pre-2008 levels. That, from a transactional income point of view, is challenging," Marcel Kreis, the Swiss bank's head of private banking for Asia-Pacific, told the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Singapore.

"Investors are still gun-shy."

Kreis, who oversees the Asian business excluding India, said the bank has already announced it will cut 1 billion Swiss francs from its cost base globally and the benefits of this cost-reduction will be realized in 2012.

The cost cuts will also affect Asia as a proportion of its size to the bank's overall business, Kreis said, without providing details.

"We review our cost base, we review the investments that we have made and we are going to make in light of what we think is a relatively challenging environment for the next two years," Kreis said.

"Without a doubt every business will be looked at very carefully and the rationalization and the efficiency measures have been taken for us in Asia-Pacific as well," he later told Reuters Insider.

But Kreis added that even as the bank reviews costs and tries to squeeze greater efficiency from existing staff, it is still planning to hire more relationship managers. Credit Suisse hired 60 private bankers last year, the executive said.

Credit Suisse competes against global banks such as UBS UBSN.VX and Citigroup (C.N) as well as Asian private banks in a region where wealth creation has outpaced Europe and the United States.

Credit Suisse managed about 78 billion Swiss francs ($86 billion) worth of Asian clients assets as of June 30, or about 10 percent of the group's global client assets. It has 370 private bankers in the region.

Credit Suisse in July reported a 52 percent drop in second-quarter net income, hurt by a weak performance in investment banking.

Like cross-town rival UBS, Credit Suisse has been grappling with rising regulatory costs and a record high Swiss franc which is eating into profit. With investment banking sluggish, the bank is hoping to bolster margins in wealth management.

UBS TRADING LOSS

UBS and Credit Suisse are also facing pressure from Swiss politicians to either give up investment banking or ringfence it from the rest of the business after UBS's investment bank lost $2.3 billion on alleged rogue trades.

But Kreis said investment banking remains an integral part of Credit Suisse's operations because it helps its rich clients manage their business.

"We have no reason to change this model, which has worked extremely well for us," he said.

Kreis said Asia remains a growth market for the industry, but hiring has slowed due to lack of experienced bankers.

"There is an acute shortage of qualified private bankers, with the new entrants and established ones recovering after 2008. The war for talent certainly continues," he said.

Kreis said Credit Suisse has not seen a slowdown in net new assets from clients despite the turmoil in markets. The bank has received 38 billion Swiss francs in net new assets from Asian clients since 2008.

He said the bank is looking for organic as well as inorganic opportunities to expand its private bank in China, where it does not have an onshore private bank.

The executive added that the private banking industry will come through the next two years relatively unscathed, despite the gloom and doom scenarios painted by some observers.

The banking sector, he said, "employs probably the most creative and innovative people."

"Despite the setbacks, people will reinvent themselves and businesses will reinvent themselves to deal with the complexity of the changed environment."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)