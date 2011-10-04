NEW YORK Edward D. Jones & Co, a brokerage giant that caters to small investors, is on pace for one of the most profitable years in its 89-year history, even as tough new standards drive away hundreds of struggling advisers.

"We're working through these very challenging times, but if you look at the last three quarters and if that continues we'll have the second-best year ever," Edward D. Jones managing partner James Weddle told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit on Tuesday.

In the year through August, revenue is up 15 percent from the year-earlier period, while operating expenses rose just 3 percent, contributing to a 33 percent boost in profit, Weddle said. The firm is owned by its employees.

The mix of income is also more balanced: revenue from commissions has fallen to 50 percent from 75 percent or 80 percent a decade ago, with asset-management fees and other income making a bigger contribution. Jones' financial advisory platform has grown to $65 billion since its inception about four years ago.

St. Louis-based Jones looks different from typical Wall Street brokerage houses, catering to small investors with a relatively simple menu of stocks, bonds and mutual funds. It has also hired the bulk of its advisers from people changing careers, training them to become brokers rather than recruiting experienced advisers from rivals.

It spreads some 12,000 advisers across 10,000 offices, mostly in small cities and towns throughout the United States. Jones also has 600 advisers in Canada.

Jones raised the performance bar for its advisers in the past year, a move that has led to departures. Weddle said the firm's adviser ranks will decline this year, as attrition rates rise to 15 percent from a typical 10 percent to 12 percent rate.

"We will end this year with a couple hundred fewer financial advisers than we started with," he said.

Edward Jones also is also expanding efforts to bring in brokers from new areas. Next year the firm will increase recruiting of military officers with six to 10 years of service, adding to the roughly 1,200 Jones advisers who were in the armed forces.

Officers make good advisers because they are educated, disciplined and decisive, he said. Jones also is hiring more students from colleges and graduate programs.

"We will bring them into the home office for a year, and get them working with our financial advisers to give those people the experience to succeed," said Weddle, who joined Edward Jones as an adviser 35 years ago.

The firm expects that letting rookies spend a year working with existing clients from its headquarters, rather than sending them straight out into the field, will reduce the numbers who struggle and then quit.

About two-thirds of training classes will still be made up of career changers, professionals from other fields who average 37 years in age. Jones also will poach more experienced advisers from other firms who fit the Jones mold.

"The turmoil at a few of our larger competitors creates a bit of an opportunity, and we are an employer that can offer certainty," he said.

It has been harder than ever to find good advisers from other professions during the current, protracted recession, he said. To that effect, Jones is considering offering bigger compensation packages to convince people who have a job to make the switch to brokerage.

The firm's senior management will meet in a few weeks to decide whether to expand a pilot program that has so far yielded some surprising results.

"Paying a little more for successful professionals doesn't actually cost you more, because your attrition rate is lower," he said. "Our focus is on growing the number of clients we serve, and if you are recruiting better people, you've got to pay them."

