Senior executives gathering for the 2014 Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit represent a changing and challenged industry. Following is a list of speakers at the event, which takes place from June 16 to 18 at Reuters offices in Singapore, New York and Geneva.

Keith President U.S. Trust-Bank of America

Banks Private Wealth Management

Jack Founder, Vanguard Group Inc

Bogle Ex-CEO

Tom President, TD Ameritrade Holding

Bradley Retail

Distribution

Chip Head of U.S. BlackRock

Castille Retirement

Group

David Chairman Portcullis Trustnet

Chong

Alexande CEO Coutts and Co Ltd

r

Classen

John Executive Charles Schwab

Clendeni Vice

ng President

and Cohead,

Retail

Business

Andrew CEO, J.P. JP Morgan

Cohen Morgan

Private Bank

in Asia

Scott Head, U.S. T Rowe Price

David Investment

Services

Gregory Head of Vanguard Group Inc

Davis Fixed Income

Manuela Head of Unicredit Group

D'Onofri Global

o Investment

Strategy

Jason President Public Investors Arbitration

Doss Bar Association

Joe CEO and United Capital

Duran founding

partner

Gregory President of Morgan Stanley

Fleming Morgan

Stanley

Wealth and

Investment

Management

Pablo Managing JP Morgan

Garnica Director and

Head of

Private Bank

Europe

Mike CEO Hedgeable

Kane

Richard CEO and Financial Industry Regulatory

Ketchum Chairman Authority

Ron CEO and Stifel Financial Corp

Kruszews Chairman

ki

George Group Head, Royal Bank of Canada

Lewis RBC Wealth

Management

and RBC

Insurance

Mark CEO Citi Private Bank

Mason

Alvaro CEO Santander Private Banking

Morales International

Tom President TD Ameritrade Institutional

Nally

Adam CEO Wealthfront

Nash

Frank Head of U.S. BlackRock

Porcelli Retail

Business

Nicholas CEO and AR Capital

Schorsch Chairman

Georg Head of Bank Vontobel AG

Schubige Private

r Banking

Mike Sha CEO SigFig

John Head U.S. Merrill Lynch Global Wealth

Thiel Wealth Management

Management,

Private

Banking and

Investment

Group

Todd Chairman Dynasty Financial Partners

Thomson

Norman CIO, Europe Coutts and Co Ltd

Villamin

Juerg CEO UBS Wealth Management

Zeltner

