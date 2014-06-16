Senior executives gathering for the 2014 Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit represent a changing and challenged industry. Following is a list of speakers at the event, which takes place from June 16 to 18 at Reuters offices in Singapore, New York and Geneva.
Keith President U.S. Trust-Bank of America
Banks Private Wealth Management
Jack Founder, Vanguard Group Inc
Bogle Ex-CEO
Tom President, TD Ameritrade Holding
Bradley Retail
Distribution
Chip Head of U.S. BlackRock
Castille Retirement
Group
David Chairman Portcullis Trustnet
Chong
Alexande CEO Coutts and Co Ltd
r
Classen
John Executive Charles Schwab
Clendeni Vice
ng President
and Cohead,
Retail
Business
Andrew CEO, J.P. JP Morgan
Cohen Morgan
Private Bank
in Asia
Scott Head, U.S. T Rowe Price
David Investment
Services
Gregory Head of Vanguard Group Inc
Davis Fixed Income
Manuela Head of Unicredit Group
D'Onofri Global
o Investment
Strategy
Jason President Public Investors Arbitration
Doss Bar Association
Joe CEO and United Capital
Duran founding
partner
Gregory President of Morgan Stanley
Fleming Morgan
Stanley
Wealth and
Investment
Management
Pablo Managing JP Morgan
Garnica Director and
Head of
Private Bank
Europe
Mike CEO Hedgeable
Kane
Richard CEO and Financial Industry Regulatory
Ketchum Chairman Authority
Ron CEO and Stifel Financial Corp
Kruszews Chairman
ki
George Group Head, Royal Bank of Canada
Lewis RBC Wealth
Management
and RBC
Insurance
Mark CEO Citi Private Bank
Mason
Alvaro CEO Santander Private Banking
Morales International
Tom President TD Ameritrade Institutional
Nally
Adam CEO Wealthfront
Nash
Frank Head of U.S. BlackRock
Porcelli Retail
Business
Nicholas CEO and AR Capital
Schorsch Chairman
Georg Head of Bank Vontobel AG
Schubige Private
r Banking
Mike Sha CEO SigFig
John Head U.S. Merrill Lynch Global Wealth
Thiel Wealth Management
Management,
Private
Banking and
Investment
Group
Todd Chairman Dynasty Financial Partners
Thomson
Norman CIO, Europe Coutts and Co Ltd
Villamin
Juerg CEO UBS Wealth Management
Zeltner
For other news from Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit, click here
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Compiling by David Holmes)