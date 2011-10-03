Securities and Asset Management Industries Analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co. Brad Hintz speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is betting its future on building the world's largest retail brokerage, yet more than two years later its Smith Barney merger remains hung up on technology challenges, a veteran analyst said.

Morgan Stanley's chief executive, former McKinsey consultant and Merrill Lynch brokerage boss James Gorman, struck the biggest deal of his career in January 2009 when he agreed to acquire control Citigroup's (C.N) Smith Barney.

Gorman promised the brokerage would realize cost savings and smooth out investment banking and trading results. That promise has yet to come true, causing concern among investors, said Bernstein Research analyst Brad Hintz, speaking at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York.

"That's a long time ago," Hintz told Reuters. "The pretax margin of this business is 9 percent. What's happened that the operating leverage of this business hasn't gone up? How can it be that a world famous McKinsey consultant, who ran wealth management at Merrill, can be so slow delivering on this?"

When the joint venture was completed in June 2009, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney vaulted past Merrill Lynch to become the largest brokerage with more than 18,500 advisers and $1.7 trillion in assets. Morgan Stanley expected to realize $1.1 billion in savings within "about two years."

So far, though, the venture has generated new expenses and contributed to disappointing results. Hintz says full systems integration may not be completed until the end of 2012.

From the viewpoint of a research analyst, he said, Morgan Stanley spent nearly a year and a half sorting through technology issues. The Smith Barney system, though more sophisticated, could not be easily expanded while the Morgan Stanley system was scalable but not as sophisticated.

"The technology problems of integrating three different platforms has been more challenging than anticipated," said Hintz, who has an "outperform" rating on Morgan Stanley stock. Prior to joining Bernstein, Hintz served as chief financial officer of Lehman Brothers and treasurer of Morgan Stanley.

As a result, Hintz said, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has not yet been able to wring out significant cost savings. Rather than creating one large platform, Morgan Stanley has been supporting three: Dean Witter, Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's high-end wealth adviser business.

"We're guessing the expense controls were delayed by six to nine months. This has lead to some skepticism among investors about whether the whole plan will work," Hintz said.

Morgan Stanley spokesman Jim Wiggins said the integration is on schedule: systems have been combined and Morgan Stanley advisers will switch this month. Smith Barney advisers will move to the new system during the first half of next year. "We're staying true to our plan," Wiggins said.

Timing matters because investors are anxious to see results. Gorman and other Morgan executives told investors the business would in the long-term generate 20 percent pretax margins and take in $50 billion of net new money a year.

Instead the unit has generated single digit margins and, in several quarters, saw clients withdraw money. Morgan Stanley executives have said business performance will improve in more normal financial markets.

For all its challenges, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney remains the largest brokerage with 17,638 financial advisers at the end of June, down from 18,087 a year earlier and 20,000 adviser when the venture was first announced in January 2009. Merrill's famed "Thundering Herd" has more than 16,000 brokers.

Morgan Stanley recently said its broker ranks could fall below 17,500 -- once the low end of a long-term range -- as a result of culling underperformers and hiring fewer trainees.

Morgan Stanley, like other global banks, has seen its stock price swoon this year amid speculation that the European debt crisis will fuel significant losses. Morgan Stanley's slide has been particularly steep -- its shares are down nearly 60 percent since February.

Hintz acknowledged his optimism was premature -- he has rated Morgan Stanley's stock "outperform" as far back as March 2008, when Morgan Stanley shares traded at about $45. The bank's stock closed down 7.6 percent to $12.47 a share on Monday.

He still contends Gorman's wealth management strategy will eventually pan out. The final product, though, may look a little different than the original blueprints.

"They will get this done," Hintz said. "For the first time, these guys are now talking about losing brokers. To get the profit margin up, they know they'll have to lose some."

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)