SINGAPORE Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO), the nation's largest lender, aims to more than double private banking assets in Asia to C$25 billion ($23.8 billion) by 2015, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Asia has become a battleground for global and local private banks, who are competing for market share in a region that is seen outpacing the United States and Europe in wealth creation.

According to the latest annual Merrill Lynch-Capgemini World Wealth Report, Asia is home to 3.3 million millionaires, second only to North America, which has 3.4 million high-networth individuals, and ahead of Europe, which had 3.1 million.

"From 2011 to 2015, our plan is to grow to C$25 billion," Barend Janssens, RBC's head of wealth management for emerging markets, told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Singapore.

RBC also expects to increase the number of frontline bankers and brokers in Asia to 100-120 by that time from around 60 now, he added. Right now, RBC is focusing more on hiring people for support functions such as product development and compliance rather than relationship managers, he said.

RBC currently administers about C$11 billion in Asian private banking assets, and the region accounts for just a fraction of the C$525 billion administered by the bank globally.

The wealth management unit operates out of Singapore and Hong Kong with representative offices in Brunei and Beijing.

FROM 'SCOTLAND' TO 'CANADA'

Janssens, a Dutchman who joined RBC from ABN AMRO earlier this year, said C$25 billion in assets would put the Canadian bank among the second tier of private banks in Asia. Such an asset base would provide the critical mass needed to justify the cost of building and maintaining a supporting infrastructure, he said.

RBC's Asian operations were profitable despite fierce competition for staff and rising compliance costs that has pushed cost-to-income ratios in the region's private banking industry to about 92-93 percent, the executive said.

Janssens said RBC hoped to attract clients by tapping on the bank's strong financial strength and Canadian parentage, drawing on the many people in North Asia who either hold Canadian passports or are keen to get the right to live there.

In Hong Kong, an estimated 300,000 people hold Canadian passports and "there is clearly an interest to see if there can be permanent residency in Canada out of mainland China and Taiwan," he said.

RBC does, however, need to do more to promote itself in Southeast Asia where people tend to associate the word "Royal" with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).

"Here, when you start with Royal, it ends with Scotland. We need to make sure you end it with Canada and that is going to take us a bit of time."

(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar and Cerelia Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)