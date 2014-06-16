Romania sees chance of another Eurobond issue in Sept-Nov
BUCHAREST Romania could issue another Eurobond in the third or fourth quarter before an expected national election, the finance ministry's deputy treasury chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management division, Canada's biggest player in the high net worth arena, is on the lookout for acquisitions to grow its presence in alternative assets, particularly real estate, and beef up U.S. distribution.
"On the asset management side, we have a viable organic strategy but relatively small business here compared to worldwide. We would be interested in acquisitions that broadened capability in that business," George Lewis, group head, RBC Wealth Management and RBC Insurance, said at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.
PRAGUE The Czech government prefers to use strong budget revenue to improve healthcare, education and defense rather than cut the budget deficit faster as the economy strengthens more than expected, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.
PRAGUE The Czech government is aiming to make it easier for firms to bring in foreign workers to fill a labor shortage that industry leaders warn is becoming a barrier to growth, the industry minister told Reuters.