GENEVA Swiss wealth manager Reyl & Cie is on the prowl to increase its footprint in offshore banking, bucking the industry trend to pull back from a segment dogged by an intensifying clampdown on tax evasion.

The bank is looking to follow its recent acquisition of a Zurich-based asset management company with two London buys and another in Zurich to further bolster group assets, the head of global business development told Reuters on Monday.

Louay Al-Doory said the group, which manages around $4.5 billion in assets, was looking at two London-based asset managers with assets of between $500 million and $2 billion after buying the $500 million Solitaire Wealth Management earlier this year.

"London is a multicultural city, it is the capital of emerging wealth. The UK offshore market is an attractive space to enter, we are looking very closely at an acquisition in that space," Al-Doory told the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.

"It is not an easy market to find offshore wealth at an attractive price (but) we have identified two targets. My ambition is to acquire both of them," he said.

He said acquisitions could also help the group achieve scale as it faces up to the increasing regulatory burden across the industry which has led it to spend 3 million francs ($3.3 million) so far this year on upgrading its information technology.

"We think this type of environment is difficult to grow organically, acquisitions are the best way to manage costs," he said.

Other bankers, including BBVA Private Banking chief investment officer Enrique Marazuela, see offshore private banking slowly fading as its onshore counterpart grows

But Al-Doory said he sees a gap in the market for banks that target London's host of wealthy non-domiciled residents.

Despite the offshore focus Reyl is keeping its distance from undeclared assets, hidden behind the veil of Swiss banking secrecy from tax authorities, where Al-Doory said there is little future.

"Banks that are focused on undeclared assets quite frankly are dinosaurs. It is not worthwhile any more," he said, noting that banks with undeclared assets are not finding buyers at any price.

In Asia-Pacific, the world's highest growth area for wealthy individuals last year according to the Merrill Lynch Capgemini World Wealth Report, the bank has high ambitions for its Singapore booking center although it has no plans to compete with larger wealth managers like UBS UBSN.VX and Citi (C.N).

"We think the way to focus in Asia is not to focus on wealth management, but on family office services. Focusing on family wealth is where we think we can add significant value," Al-Doory said.

"This is an opportunity for smaller banks to try and tap in to what I see is large growth."

(Editing by Chris Vellacott and Hans-Juergen Peters)