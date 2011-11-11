New York Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) aims to increase its client asset base around 10 percent a year by luring top talent away from other firms and through small and medium-sized acquisitions globally as other firms pull back in the difficult economic environment.

RBC, Canada's biggest lender and the No. 6 global wealth manager by assets, has about $525 billion in assets under administration, while its asset management business has about $250 billion, for close to $800 billion in assets under care.

While many global wealth managers are cutting back operations as the economy sours and profits decline, RBC is looking to grow, George Lewis, global head of wealth management at RBC, said at the Reuters Global Wealth Summit on Tuesday.

"We are coming into a period that's challenging for the wealth management industry overall, but we're coming into it in a position of strength and we think that's going to provide us both organic and inorganic opportunities to grow," he said.

The firm, like the other large Canadian banks, which have tended to be more risk averse and strictly regulated than many of their global peers, did not dabble much in the exotic financial products that helped lead to the financial crisis.

No Canadian banks needed government funding to survive the period, and RBC leveraged that fact to help it recruit around 300 U.S. financial advisers from competing firms in 2009.

"We are seeing similar opportunities, perhaps not on that scale, but similar opportunities to attract advisers in this environment," Lewis said.

The firm is looking to hire brokers with strong track records to help it increase its average revenue production per U.S. adviser to around $1 million -- the level of its Canadian advisers -- from around $700,000 now.

Lewis added that RBC would also consider an acquisition to increase its U.S. distribution channels as well.

"Major global players, some of whom might be European-based, are reexamining their presence in different businesses, and that may lead to some opportunities," he said.

To that extent, Lewis said RBC is looking for small- to medium-sized deals aimed at increasing the firm's global equity capabilities outside of North America.

In the United Kingdom, where RBC bought asset manager BlueBay Asset management late last year for $1.5 billion, it plans to hire 70 financial advisers and private bankers over the next five years, bringing its total there to 100.

As part of that plan, RBC launched a global advertising campaign on Friday aiming to leverage its brand with the slogan, "There's wealth in our approach."

"It's a particularly opportune time now, partly because of the turmoil that we've been speaking about in Europe, for clients and their private bankers to be reexamining their relationships with financial institutions," Lewis said.

Separately, RBC told the Reuters Global Wealth Summit in Singapore that the firm plans to more than double its private banking assets in Asia to C$25 billion ($23.8 billion) by 2015.

RBC has 4,500 clients facing professionals globally, including 2,100 advisers in the United States and 1,400 in Canada.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)