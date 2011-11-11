GENEVA/SINGAPORE UBS would be wrong to ditch its investment bank following a trading scandal, since it is a major draw for rich entrepreneurs seeking corporate finance expertise for their own firms, rival private bankers said.

"UBS is growing primarily because of Asian growth. The reason is because of the growth of its investment bank," said Louay Al-Doory, head of global business development at Swiss boutique wealth manager Reyl & Cie.

"Will they sell their investment bank? Well yes, they could, but they will lose growth in its wealth management business," Al-Doory, who used to work at UBS, told the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.

Since the news broke last month that alleged rogue trading lost UBS $2.3 billion, the bank has faced calls in Switzerland to split off or ringfence its troubled investment bank from its core business managing the money of wealthy clients.

Interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, appointed after Oswald Gruebel quit over the loss, is working on an overhaul of the investment bank ahead of an investor day on November 17.

But Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil said on Tuesday the investment bank was essential to meet the needs of wealth management clients, particularly as UBS seeks to defend its global dominance in managing the assets of the ultra rich.

It is a model its rivals still emulate.

Entrepreneurs seeking to list or sell their firms, or who want to expand through acquisitions, can draw on the expertise of the investment bank, these bankers say.

Coutts & Co., the private banking arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), has gained clients due to the launch by its parent company of a shipping business a year ago in Greece, said James Fleming, head of international private banking.

"There is a strong level of synergy between what our colleagues in RBS shipping do in terms of provision of services to the shipping industry and what we do in terms of managing wealth for wealthy individuals," he said.

STICKY RELATIONSHIP

Tan Su Shan, head of wealth management at DBS (DBSM.SI), also gained a client after brokering a meeting with colleagues from the corporate bank who specialized in shipping.

"You get involved in a very deep level with their businesses," she told the Reuters summit in Singapore. "That makes your relationship really sticky."

Pierre de Weck, wealth management head at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), said about 30 percent of client inflows into his business came from business generated "over the wall" at the investment bank, where private bankers are embedded.

"If you have good investment bank, it's a hell of an advantage," he told the Reuters summit. "We bring the investment bank a lot of mandates too."

That sentiment was echoed by Barend Janssens, head of wealth management for emerging markets at Royal Bank of Canada.

He said many entrepreneurs were now at the age when they are ready to pass on their businesses to their Western-educated children, who were more inclined to consider initial public offerings and spin-offs.

Marcel Kreis, head of private banking for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse, said his business often worked with investment bankers on corporate solutions for clients.

"The entrepreneurial part of our client base ... benefit greatly from a much, much broader offering that Credit Suisse can provide them than if we were just a traditional wealth manager really limited to asset management," he said.

But bankers said some big clients were no longer prepared to rely on one provider for all their financial services.

"Another feature of post 2008 has been that larger clients will diversify their bank relationships and that is no bad thing. That's quite sensible risk management," said Fleming of Coutts.

That means small boutique wealth managers that can cater to the every whim of demanding millionaires are still in with a chance despite the dominance of the big universal banks.

"UBS is still UBS. You may have a scratched Rolls Royce, but it's still a Rolls Royce," said Al-Doory of Reyl.

(Editing by David Cowell)