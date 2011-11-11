GENEVA J.P. Morgan is on the lookout for takeover targets in wealth management and looked at four to five businesses with more than $10 billion in assets under management, Pablo Garnica, European head of private banking told Reuters.

"We look at organic and inorganic growth," Garnica told Reuters. "We are always open to opportunities."

The U.S. bank has looked at wealth management businesses being spun off by other companies, Garnica said at the Reuters Wealth Management Summit.

"We might say that we have looked at four or five big ones. More than $10 billion in assets under management."

Many of the targets were known about in public, the banker said, adding that other assets were being offered around more discreetly.

J.P. Morgan declined to comment further on the kinds of assets they had eyed. Among the wealth management deals currently underway in Europe is Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) efforts to offload its BHF Wealth management unit to RHJ International RHJI.BR.

BHF is a 150-year old institution with roughly 1,500 employees and 40 billion euros in client assets under management.

A key priority for J.P. Morgan would be not to dilute the U.S. lender's corporate culture.

"People realize that it is not just the size of the asset, it is the complexity of the integration of the deal," Garnica said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) Private Bank has about $770 billion in assets under management, making it one of the biggest private banks in the world.

Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan said it is setting up a new wealth management business in the UK aimed at clients whose riches fall short of the $25 million needed to qualify for its private bank.

