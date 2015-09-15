SYDNEY Climate models suggest the 2015 El Nino will peak around the end of the year and will then rapidly weaken within three months, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

The 2015 El Nino is expected to be the strongest event in nearly 20 years, the bureau has said previously.

The Australian weather bureau said a positive Indian Ocean Dipole in addition to the El Nino now looks likely.

While an El Nino will typically bring dry conditions to Australia's east coast, when associated with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, drought-like conditions are seen across more of Australia, often with greater intensity, data from the Australian Weather Bureau shows.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)