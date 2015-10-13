Beachgoers swim and sit on Bondi beach during a hot spring day in Sydney, Australia, October 4, 2015. The 2015 El Nino is expected to be the strongest event in nearly 20 years, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said last month, which will typically bring dry conditions to... REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Climatic conditions in the Indian Ocean are reinforcing the current powerful El Nino weather pattern, Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday, meaning drier conditions are likely for the country's east.

The positive Indian Ocean Dipole, the Indian Ocean's equivalent of the Pacific Ocean-based El Nino, is at its strongest since 2006, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a weekly update.

This year's El Nino is the strongest in almost 20 years, forecasters have warned.

"El Nino is usually associated with below-average spring rainfall over eastern Australia, and increased spring and summer daytime temperatures in Australia south of the tropics," the bureau said. "A positive IOD typically reinforces the drying pattern, particularly in the southeast."

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)