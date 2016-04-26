SYDNEY Seven out of eight models monitored by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) now indicate that a threshold for a La Nina weather pattern will be breached by September, the weather agency said on Tuesday.

The increasing prospect of a La Nina comes as the strongest El Nino in nearly 20 years - which has been blamed for crop damage, forest fires and flash floods - starts to subside.

La Nina is the opposite of an El Nino, which is characterized by warmer waters in the tropical Pacific. While a La Nina can be less damaging than an El Nino, severe La Ninas are also linked to floods, droughts and hurricanes.

The Australia's bureau's individual models still showed a large spread between neutral and La Nina scenarios, the bureau said.

As a result of the variances, the agency kept the chance of La Nina at 50 percent.

The bureau said El Nino-related climate indicators have eased over the last two weeks but remain above neutral levels.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)