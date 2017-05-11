A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of neutral or El Nino conditions as nearly equally favored in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer and fall this year.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in its monthly forecast said relative to last month, the forecaster consensus reflects slightly lower chances of El Nino development.

