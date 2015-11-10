Tel Aviv's trash is being turned into fuel
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
TOKYO Japan's weather bureau repeated in its monthly outlook on Tuesday that an El Nino weather pattern was continuing and there was a strong possibility it would stretch into spring.
The El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, typically leads to scorching weather across Asia and East Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.