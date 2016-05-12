TOKYO Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday there was a high possibility that a La Nina weather pattern would emerge in summer after the current El Nino phenomenon ends, reiterating an earlier forecast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the El Nino was expected to continue weakening and there was a high possibility the weather event would finish before summer, which runs from June to August.

El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific - can trigger drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.

While a La Nina can be less damaging than an El Nino, the weather event is linked to wetter conditions over much of Australia and Southeast Asia.

Australian forecasters earlier this week put the chance of a La Nina emerging in 2016 at 50 percent.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Richard Pullin)