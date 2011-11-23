LONDON/FRANKFURT Weather forecasters are revising their European outlook for the upcoming winter season and are now expecting milder-than-average weather instead of the initially forecast colder-than-normal season.

Point Carbon (a Thomson Reuters company) and U.S.-based Weather Services International (WSI), two leading weather forecast services, revised their winter outlook to warmer expectations this week.

"The 2011/2012 winter across Europe will likely be mild with no major or sustained cold spells," Point Carbon's meteorologist Georg Mueller said on Wednesday.

On Monday, WSI revised its forecast.

"During the last couple of years, a strong negative phase of the NAO has been dominant, which has resulted in very cold winters. It does not appear that this extreme negative NAO phase will occur again this winter, which, we think, will result in a much warmer winter," said WSI Chief Meteorologist Todd Crawford.

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is the dominant mode of winter climate variability in the North Atlantic region, which ranges from central North America to Europe. Meteorologists say a negative NAO usually indicates colder winters, while a positive NAO means milder winters for Europe and north America.

The NAO was positive in September and October and began to dip in late October but has since returned to positive territory, according to data from the US National Weather Service.

The NAO is considered positive when pressures and heights are below normal over Greenland and Iceland (strong Icelandic low) and above normal at middle and subtropical latitudes (strong Bermuda-Azores high) -- and negative for the reverse anomalies.

The NAO has largely been negative during the past three winter seasons, causing cold and wet winters along Europe's Atlantic and North Sea coasts and wetter, windier weather across the Iberian Peninsula and Italy as westerly winds from the Atlantic are pushed South.

Providers of power and gas for heating and lighting need to gauge likely weather patterns as they drive consumer demand and utility buying of energy commodities such as coal or gas.

Below is a summary of Point Carbon's and WSI's revised forecasts:

POINT CARBON

Point Carbon said that northern Europe was likely to get milder and wetter than in the last two winters.

Central Europe would show a tendency toward more high pressure influence but also with no longer-lasting extreme cold spells and occasional wetter and windier periods, Point Carbon said.

Point Carbon initially said it expected the first parts of the coming winter to be cooler than average.

Despite the revisions, Point Carbon said that brief colder spells were still possible, ruling out at this stage the case for predicting the coming winter to be extremely mild.

WEATHER SERVICES INTERNATIONAL (WSI)

WSI, which specializes in weather information for use in the energy sector, said it expected temperatures for the upcoming period (December-February) to average lower than normal across France and Iberia with above-normal temperatures common elsewhere, most notably across the Nordic region.

In December, WSI sees the monthly breakdown as:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Colder than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except France

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

In January, WSI forecasts:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer, except eastern sections

Southern Mainland - Colder than normal, except Iberia

In February, WSI forecasts:

Nordic Region - Warmer than normal

UK - Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland - Warmer, except southern France

Southern Mainland - Warmer than normal, except Iberia

WSI initially expected temperatures until December to be below average in the UK and western European mainland, while the eastern mainland, Southeast Europe and most of the Nordic region will be warmer than average.