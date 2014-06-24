LONDON Most of Europe is expected to see above normal temperatures this summer, especially western and northern regions, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Tuesday.
But a current change in weather patterns might, if it persisted, impact that forecast, WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford added.
Above-normal temperatures are expected across Scandinavia, most of northern mainland Europe and the UK for the July-September period, said WSI, whose forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
Below-normal temperatures should be confined to Iberia and southern mainland Europe, it said in its latest seasonal forecast.
"(But) last week a significant pattern change took place that has resulted in widespread below-normal temperatures across Scandinavia and eastern Europe," Crawford said.
"If this pattern persists well into the summer, our current forecast may be in a bit of trouble."
JULY:
Nordics-Warmer than normal
Britain-Warmer than normal
Northern mainland-Warmer than normal
Southern mainland-Cooler than normal
AUGUST:
Nordics–Warmer than normal
Britain-Warmer than normal
Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal
Southern Mainland–Cooler than normal
SEPTEMBER:
Nordics–Warmer than normal
Britain-Warmer than normal
Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal
Southern Mainland–Cooler than normal
